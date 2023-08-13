One year ago, my eyes widened with excitement as I saw the sign: “Welcome to Arizona.” I was going to attend Northern Arizona University for graduate school in biology. A few weeks later, my eyes widened in terror as I watched the Pipeline Fire ravage through the San Francisco Peaks, resulting in devastating flooding.

Now, a year later, I’ve just returned from the Kaibab National Forest. I collected vegetation data in wildfire burn areas for my thesis project -- which were often overrun by invasive plants.

As I learn about the connection between climate change and wildfire through schooling and my volunteering at Young Evangelicals for Climate Action, this terror is becoming more painful each day.

The power sector is the second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, making cutting power plant carbon pollution a critical solution to climate change. Strengthening the power plant pollution rule will be an essential step in mitigating climate change to protect the Earth that I believe God has entrusted us with.

The proposed standard is a critically important step, but to truly defend the health and safety of all, I urge the EPA to strengthen the rule specifically by:

- Requiring more plants to achieve greater cuts to carbon pollution on the fastest possible timeline in order to protect public health.

- Creating a process for rigorous monitoring, verification, and enforcement and engagement with communities, both on safeguards and on individual projects, to further advance community protection and input.

- For facilities choosing to install carbon capture and sequestration technologies, rigorous monitoring and enforcement of any emissions or leaks must be required. The Biden administration must move swiftly to update requirements outside of EPA air authorities to ensure any such projects are held to the highest health and safety standards, lead to permanent sequestration without leaks or damaging earthquakes, and do not present additional harms to nearby communities at the fenceline or along pipelines.

I urge the EPA to act quickly and finalize the strongest possible standards to cut climate pollution from power plants no later than early 2024.

MEGAN QUINN

Flagstaff