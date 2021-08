We have been inundated with a deluge of sunflowers. Ubiquitous, even along some city streets or sidewalks. One man had to separate the sunflowers as they bent over the sidewalk along Columbus between San Francisco and Beaver.

Take a walk in Buffalo Park. You will be amazed. Lesser goldfinches love to eat the seeds after the petals fall off. Some sunflowers in the Colton Gardens are 10 feet high. Get your cameras out. Don't know when this explosion will happen again.