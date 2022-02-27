Letter to the Editor: Emerging from climate fatalism

Diana Stuart’s cogent arguments against climate fatalism in the Feb. 19 edition of the Daily Sun brought to mind an epiphany I experienced about my potential responses to the climate crisis.

In November of last year, I was a climate fatalist. I had concluded that putting my energy toward mitigation efforts was pointless due to the entrenched power of those who benefit from the status quo. I was convinced that my time would be better spent working on adaptation instead.

Then, while reading the latest work by Swedish scholar Andreas Malm, the author began to, seemingly, talk directly to me about my fatalism. He argued that this view was “anti-political”, potentially a “self-fulfilling prophecy,” and a “bourgeois luxury.” Then, to close his case, he offered the example of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising in Poland in 1943. Commenting on the valor of the Jews in Warsaw, he wrote that the “rebels affirmed life so extraordinarily robustly because death was certain and still they fought on. It can never, ever be too late for that gesture.” I cried on my wife’s shoulder considering that it may be, like for the Jews in Warsaw, too late to reduce my own and other’s extreme suffering related to the worsening climate crisis.

As my tears fell and my body shuddered, I began to see that my assessment that mitigation may not “succeed” might not matter. My Buddhist leanings reinforced the point that being attached to “success” in any endeavor is apt to lead to greater personal suffering and decreased effectiveness.

This brought me to a new place: While it is not certain that we can reduce emissions sufficiently to stave off great suffering, I won’t let that doubt prevent me from acting. I’m determined to act and lead others to act to reduce carbon emissions.

If you’re moved to reach out, I would love to share time to see how we might combine forces to address the climate crisis without needing to know, in advance, if we’ll succeed. I can be reached at davewithheart@gmail.com.

DAVID MCCAIN

Flagstaff

