Letter to the Editor: Electrician sparks his debate over PRO Act

As president of a local electrical contractors business, I urge Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to stand up for Arizona businesses like mine. To do that, they’ll need to oppose efforts to pass the PRO Act — in any way, shape, or form.

The PRO Act is a bill that would give out-of-state union bosses more power to force workers and workplaces into unionization. Luckily, our senators did not cosponsor this disastrous legislation. However, now, since the PRO Act isn’t going anywhere, some of its supporters are pulling out some of the worst parts of it and hiding them in their budget reconciliation bill, which they can pass without a single Republican vote.

The parts of the PRO Act that have made their way into the budget bill include huge increases in the penalties facing businesses that violate the National Labor Relations Act. These fines aren’t for big things like workplace conditions or union busting, but can be applied to even the tiniest of violations, like hanging a sign in the wrong place.

These penalties — up to $50,000 — could easily snowball into massive financial challenges for Flagstaff’s small-business owners. Even more disturbingly, they give unions even more power; union bosses could use just the threat of reporting businesses as leverage during union organizing efforts.

Just as they refused to cosponsor the PRO Act, Sens. Sinema and Kelly should oppose efforts to pass some of the worst parts of this bill as part of the budget bill. Doing so will help keep local businesses strong and ensure a faster economic recovery for our state.

FRANK PATTON JR.

Flagstaff

