Letter to the Editor: Election observer shares experience

I witnessed Coconino County’s election processes this fall as an official observer. I can attest that our election was run with integrity and scrupulous accuracy.

Prior to voting, the tabulators or ballot-counting machines were tested to ensure that they could accurately read any county ballot. Staff from both the county and the Arizona Secretary of State’s office run test ballots through while bipartisan observers check to see that results are correct.

During actual tabulation, sealed boxes of ballots are opened and scanned by bipartisan teams. There’s continual double-checking of the number of ballots arriving and the number of voted ballots read. Counted ballots are sealed into boxes and locked into secure storage.

Ballots that cannot be read by the tabulator (due to stray marks or coffee spills, for example), are handled carefully by bipartisan teams that adjudicate, or agree upon voter intent, and then duplicate the full ballot so it can be scanned and counted.

On Election Day evening, ballots are delivered from polling places across the county. Bipartisan teams of poll workers (or in some cases law enforcement officers) sign over sealed boxes of ballots from each precinct. Box seals and detailed chain of custody documents are carefully checked.

Whether ballots arrive from drop boxes or the U.S. mail, or are voted on Election Day, they are physically secure and treated with meticulous care. Our local officials are highly professional and competent. Anyone who cares to watch or learn can be assured: our elections are fair, free, and accurate.

LAURA HUENNEKE

Flagstaff