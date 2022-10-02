Letter to the Editor: Elect these GOP candidates? 'That's absurd'

Kari Lake, GOP candidate for governor, has said that had she been governor in 2020, she would not have fulfilled her legal duty to certify Arizona's election results, thus discarding the votes of hundreds of thousands of Arizonans like me whose preference she didn't like.

So now I should trust her? That's absurd.

Blake Masters, GOP candidate for Senate, also insists that Trump, who lost the popular vote by some 7,000,000 votes, is the legitimate president. He also believes in "replacement theory" that "libs" want to bring people of color to "replace White Americans." Truthful assertions require a way to prove them wrong to be considered, and there is no way to test the conspiracy theories of an invisible, intangible, eternally elusive "something" termed Q-Anon.

I should trust someone who is acting delusional? That's absurd.

Mark Finchem, GOP candidate for secretary of state, has called for the decertification of the presidential election results in three Arizona counties without furnishing the slightest evidence of voter fraud. Even the clown show group set up by the Arizona Legislature at taxpayer expense eventually had to own up that there had been no fraud. Trust Finchem? That's absurd.

Eli Crane, GOP nominee for our 2nd District, is still another election denier whose only claim to legitimacy(?) is endorsement by ex-President Trump. Elect this person who believes in absurd cockamamie "conspiracy theories?" That's absurd.

I want candidates who will listen to we the people, not some orange bully or figment of fevered imagination called Q-Anon. I will be voting for people of integrity who will carefully question ideas and listen, instead being duped by obvious lies. I will vote to protect my (and others') wife and daughters from all of their fervent attempts to control women completely. This not Iran.

CHUCK BARNES

Flagstaff