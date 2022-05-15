Letter to the Editor: Elder says progress, not regress, needed for today's world

I have lived a long time. This week I feel I have been slapped backwards in time and regressed. I am a progressive and I am shocked by the U.S. Supreme Court's leaked draft threatening to take away women's rights and privacy over their bodies and family planning.

I have watched progress in human rights slip back into white supremacy and misogyny trying to re-dominate the world. I have watched progress in international relations slip into wars over democracy versus autocracy with horrible cruelty and destruction in order to have power.

Climate is changing the world due in part to overpopulation and over-industrialization. We make progress in understanding and conserving the environment, but we can't seem to govern ourselves to act fast enough to stop the earth's destruction.

I've seen economics rise and fall, and then greedy people and companies take advantage of others rather than equalize and share the wealth more evenly. It is sad to see history repeat itself in cycles of regression.

I have children and grandchildren making their way in the world and trying to make it a better place. I am ashamed of the world we are leaving them. The early civilizations migrated to new places in times of drought, famine, wars or plagues. We've run out of arable land to run to. I hope to live long enough to see this regressive cycle turn toward human progress again.

SALLIE KLADNIK

Flagstaff

