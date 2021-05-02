Letter to the Editor: Educator wants to see HB 2241 passed without more delay

The Arizona Senate is close to passing the HB 2241 bill which would require that students in Arizona be taught about the Holocaust and other genocides at least twice between seventh and 12th grades. As the director of the Martin-Springer Institute at Northern Arizona University, I am supporting the passage of this important bill. Unfortunately, it may be delayed and stalled again, and so I urge the Senate to pass it without the newly requested amendment.

The Martin-Springer Institute, which was founded 20 years ago by Holocaust survivor Doris (Szpringer) and her husband Ralph Martin, has offered annually advanced seminars on best practices in Holocaust education for Arizona teachers from across the state, including Yuma, Payson, Kayenta, Prescott, Phoenix, Holbrook, and, of course, Flagstaff. We know the interests, motivations and dedication of Arizona educators well. Given our mandate to offer public educational programs regarding the legacy of the Holocaust and current situations of harm and grave injustices, we also know that only education, public alertness, and prevention will stop future genocides and mass atrocities.