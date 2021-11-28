Letter to the Editor: Educator sees value in education in relation to healthy democracy

What a spectacular example of missing the point was the guest column on students as customers in the Daily Sun 12/19. It was as if we had a column focused on the importance of religion as musical training because the people sing hymns or the value of Major League Baseball because the spectators got exercise by standing up and sitting down during the seventh-inning stretch. Students as customers, indeed! The column is important for what it does not say: the basic importance of education in a democracy. So let’s look at that for a moment.

When Thomas Jefferson spoke of democracy as resting on the consent of the governed, he was quick to add that an uninformed consent was no consent at all. He demonstrated that important principle when he requested his tomb list only one of his major achievements: Founder of the University of Virginia. He recognized that higher education requires support, as we all know, but he did not see it as a money-making enterprise competing for customers. He saw it as the foundation of our entire governing system.

As a longtime chair of a university English department, I stayed in contact with major employers of our graduates. These business people did not hire our grads because they had studied Shakespeare; they didn’t really care all that much about the students’ majors. They wanted young people who had been trained to read and write well, to base their judgements on research and facts rather than myth, to understand people with different appearance and backgrounds than they themselves and, above all, with a proven ability to keep on learning after graduation. They might lean somewhat toward a graduate in a field similar to their business, but they expected to train their employees in any event. And they did prefer people with wide interests and some general sense of the arts and sciences.

We should certainly take note of the decline in student enrollments that represents much more than a decline in university income. We might suspect that it foreshadows or even represents a decline in concern for democracy itself -- which does depend on an educated citizenry. That democracy does seem more fragile these days, with so many people believing what is not true and lining up behind dishonest leaders. We surely need more students in school, not fewer, if we are to keep the democracy that has been handed down to us. We need to see students not as transitory customers of any old enterprise but as the future voters and representatives on which we depend.

EDWARD WHITE

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0