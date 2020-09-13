Letter to the Editor: Educator concerned with assumptions about her profession

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am not a writer. Anyone who know me knows that is the truth. I am even intimidated by texting. But I felt I had to write something down after an encounter I had with an acquaintance while out shopping today.

I said I couldn’t leave early on a weekend camping trip because I had to “Zoom teach” on Friday. He chuckled and said, “or at least pretend to teach.” I chuckled and walked away. It was one of the those moments where I didn’t realize the gravity of the comment until I was able to process it, and now I can’t stop thinking about what people think teachers are doing right now.

I have never worked so hard, or worried about my kids as much as I have in the past six months than I have in my entire 27 years as an educator. We are in completely uncharted territory. I am used to kneeling down and looking into my kids’ eyes and have an understanding of what’s going on in their hearts and minds. I’m used to walking by and putting my hand on their shoulder so they know I see them and I am there for them. I feel myself trying to reach out to them through the computer screen.