Letter to the Editor: Education in spotlight again for voters

As a kid, my parents and grandparents told me, “Get an education because it can’t be taken away from you.” I’ve passed that onto my daughter and others because critical thinking and problem-solving skills enable a more fulfilling life. These and other skills are essential for creating and maintaining our vibrant, healthy community.

With our society awash in unverifiable, media-trouped information floods, we have a responsibility to our kids, grandkids and beyond to ensure their access to education and employable skill sets. If we fail to support education in our community, then we sabotage the future resilience of Flagstaff and the region.

In 1991, Coconino Community College (CCC) opened its doors and was quickly enveloped by the “if you build it, they will come” reality. CCC’s original low-tax basis passed when state funding for education sufficiently met CCC’s and our state’s needs. However, state education funding has drizzled to a trickle, in parallel to some legislators’ vision.

Beginning mid-April with ballots cast on May 17, CCC will ask county voters to approve Proposition 438. Prop 438 will create new, dedicated funding for Coconino Community College through a fiscally responsible reset of a 30-year-old property tax rate. The new rate will still be the lowest of any community college system in the state -- for example, a house valued at $400,000 would see only $6.40 added to its monthly tax bill.

As community citizens, we owe it to our kids and beyond to enable them to succeed just as our parents did for us. This is our time to contribute. Please join me in voting YES on Prop 438 and contribute to the Prop 438 campaign at www.yesforcoconino.com/donate.

BRYAN BATES

Emeritus Professor, CCC

Doney Park

