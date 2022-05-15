Letter to the Editor: Economics 101 and solving the inflation issue

Remember the stimulus payments most of us received in 2020 and 2021? Remember how you spent them? Remember businesses shutting down and being unable to meet demand for products and services due to COVID spread? Remember Economics 101? “When demand exceeds supply prices rise causing inflation.”
The only thing that turns the inflation spiral around is more businesses producing enough products and services to meet that demand. The surviving businesses can raise prices because competition is essentially non-existent for months or longer.
Some politicians and many conspiracy spreaders make people think government policies can turn inflation around. Wrong! During the Vietnam War American businesses had to support a million-dollar-per-day war while unable to support domestic demands. Inflation skyrocketed.
DAVE SAVAGE
Williams
