Letter to the Editor: Easy to talk about climate action, harder to walk it through

Response to Sybil Francis’ Oct. 21 Coconino Voices article “Yes, indeed, climate change hits close to home.”

Although I agree with Ms. Francis’ premise that we in Flagstaff see, first hand, the effects of climate change. I was disappointed that she avoided discussing the true impact of her proposed solutions.

What does moving toward “carbon-free energy” for Flagstaff actually mean? It means eliminating natural gas, propane and wood burning. All homes and apartments would be required to convert to electric heating and appliances costing each homeowner tens of thousands of dollars and doubling or tripling apartment rental costs.

And what would these drastic steps achieve? Would the expense and sacrifice stop the trajectory of global warming? Not in the slightest. China and India produce more carbon effluent than the rest of the world combined and have no intention of making meaningful reductions. In fact, both countries continue to build coal, oil and gas fired plants. If Ms. Francis’ predictions for climate change and goal of “zero carbon footprint” is achieved, Flagstaff will become all electric just as Lake Powell and Lake Meade go dry and hydroelectric disappears. Perfect timing!