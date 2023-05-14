My wife Janet and I want to congratulate the Flag High Lady Eagles basketball team and their coaches for their outstanding season and state 4A championship. Janet and I are 1966 graduates of Flagstaff High school, and because our granddaughter Rylee was on the cheer squad, we started going to the girls basketball games.

First impressions were that the Flagstaff High School gym had shrunk, and the benches have gotten harder. Second impression was WOW! The Lady Eagles are amazing, no other word describes them. Their offense and team play are wonderful to watch and their defense is incredible. I don’t remember ever seeing anything like their defense at any level. The opposing teams looked deflated from the first moments of the game because they could not hang on to the ball. This kind of focus and persistence was clearly well taught by their coaches and masterfully executed by the Lady Eagles. I don’t know what their percentage of scoring off of defensive takeaways is, but it has to be a model to other teams.

Not only was their play beautifully executed it was clear that they enjoyed playing together and supported each other. It was, in short, a joy to watch and clear that they all worked very hard to earn this Title. To the players and their coaches, Tyrone Johnson and Jessica Herbel, it was an amazing season and very well done. The excitement and fun you brought to these two old alumni was a joy we won’t soon forget, and we look forward to seeing you next season.

JEFF and JANET COKER

Flagstaff