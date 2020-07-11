Letter to the Editor: Ducey's decision to reopen prematurely has ripple effects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Ducey: I am a wilderness and river guide. When the coronavirus first became an issue in our country, I lost more than half of my guiding work with the shutdown. It was terrifying to lose more than half of my year's income in one fell swoop, but I accepted the need for those measures.

Your ending the shutdown in early May was incredibly premature. I am also a scientist, and I know that a virus really doesn't care about human wishes. Arizona’s numbers hadn't even peaked when we reopened, and I saw people packing bars and restaurants with no masks on. The spike we are experiencing, and the accompanying rise in hospitalizations and deaths, is the direct result of your irresponsible action.

The only remaining work I had this year that could have gotten me through to next season just canceled because my clients are afraid to come to Arizona. I don't blame them. I can hardly force people from another state to come to one that has clearly lost control of the situation. Had we practiced a more measured effort to reopen, including mandatory masks (the way we do with seat belts), my clients would be making the trip.