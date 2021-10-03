Letter to the Editor: Ducey's dance with legislation, voting rights becomes dizzying

No, Gov. Ducey, the legislator cannot address concerns with legislation. To ask the legislator to “address concerns with legislation” is devious rhetoric at best.

What is true though, governor, is that the legislator can address the subject of a concern with legislation. Or in other words, if the concern is about something substantive, then, yes, the legislator can address the “something” with legislation.

For example, if there is a concern about actual voter fraud, then, yes, the legislator can address the voter fraud with legislation. If, however, the concern is about the baseless myth of voter fraud, then there is absolutely nothing the legislator can address -- not with legislation, nor otherwise.

And if the legislator tries anyway, the resulting laws do not address voter fraud at all, but instead infringe on voting rights. Which is exactly what the legislator did at the end of the 2021 session.

So, governor, when you ask the legislator to “address concerns with legislation,” are you really asking for more laws that infringe on voting rights? How could you? You are an elected official yourself! How could you be against democracy, governor?

HANS BUHRER

Flagstaff

