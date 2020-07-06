Letter to the Editor: Ducey's backpedaling on full-force openings 'appropriate'

As we can see by the record number of patients who have tested positive the past two weeks in Coconino County, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. (County setting COVID records, A1, 7/1/20) It is surging again. Both the Winslow Indian Health Care Center and the Little Colorado Medical Center in Winslow are also seeing a higher number of patients testing positive. Less people are dying from this novel coronavirus but do not let that fact confuse the issue. We are not ready to be open.
Gov. Ducey’s recent declaration to take a step backward and close gyms, bars and theaters was appropriate. He also put a pause on the beginning of sports and school. Again, our children are vulnerable to this infection and these actions are also necessary.
The protests to re-open the Jay Lively Center for hockey are understandable but not timely. (Protesting to play photo, B3,7/1/20) Kids want to go skate, jump, run, shoot and swing as soon as possible. Yet it is not yet the correct time to gather in groups to practice. In Winslow, I observed a girls softball team practicing last week. There was no social distancing being performed and no masks being worn. These facts are disappointing as the coaches of these teams need to realize that our young students are susceptible to this virus and they can get very ill. Their mortality is much lower than older individuals, but they can still spread it to their family members.
I urge parents to follow the guidelines of the state. This is not a political issue as one sign a young man held up said: “Make America Play Again.” This is a public health issue, especially for our children. Let’s show them the correct way to act in a pandemic. None of the kids in the photo were wearing masks. They all were standing directly next to each other.
Please protect your children and yourself during this pandemic. We all need to to wear a face covering, stay 6 feet apart, wash our hands and don’t touch our face. Tell your kids not to attend meetings of more than 10 people. These are the CDC recommendations. Following these guidelines will be the difference between having them start school this fall as opposed to the fall of 2021.
GREGORY JARRIN, MD
Winslow
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!