Letter to the Editor: Ducey's backpedaling on full-force openings 'appropriate'

As we can see by the record number of patients who have tested positive the past two weeks in Coconino County, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. (County setting COVID records, A1, 7/1/20) It is surging again. Both the Winslow Indian Health Care Center and the Little Colorado Medical Center in Winslow are also seeing a higher number of patients testing positive. Less people are dying from this novel coronavirus but do not let that fact confuse the issue. We are not ready to be open.

Gov. Ducey’s recent declaration to take a step backward and close gyms, bars and theaters was appropriate. He also put a pause on the beginning of sports and school. Again, our children are vulnerable to this infection and these actions are also necessary.