Letter to the Editor: Ducey moves on vaccine a mixed message
Letter to the Editor: Ducey moves on vaccine a mixed message

Letters

The governor tells us to get the vaccine but approves of the law that forbids mandating the vaccine and masks in schools. What kind of sense does that make?

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

