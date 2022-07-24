Letter to the Editor: Ducey education solution fails test again

To be fair, with S.B. 1159 , Gov. Ducey is not proposing to bring random people off the street and into the classroom. The bill's stated goal is to allow pre-certified education college students to begin their careers in our classrooms. Such educators are an understandable target, as they may be willing to begin teaching at a salary that their more experienced professional peers will continue to reject.
Unfortunately, the likely result of this policy will be inexperienced educators gaining professional experience on the taxpayers’ dime so that, once they are graduated and certified, they can migrate to those states that better compensate their educators. In short, it will continue to give us empty classrooms and underserved students. Arizona teachers, Arizona families and, most importantly, Arizona students deserve better.
KENNETH LINCK
