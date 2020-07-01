Letter to the Editor: Ducey could have done his COVID-19 homework better

Gov. Ducey: I want to express my utter dismay at the performance of the State of Arizona in protecting the health of its citizens. I know there are always several worries in leading a people. However, to have not done a better job of understanding the COVID-19 virus, pandemic and how it spreads, you have shown an ability to lead that is well below average for all the states of these United States.

I will also agree it is difficult to weigh the health of each citizen versus the economic health of each business in Arizona, but using the best available science for both of these concerns is a better place to start than at this fictionalized divide/choices you have made. With the power of your office, you could easily educate yourself so much more thoroughly, yet, as is typical of those with power, you appear to have consulted with those close at hand, and, regarding the health of all ... not so much. Perhaps you would have been an adequate leader during less trying times, but you have glaringly shown us that you lack many qualities of leadership and/or, the ability to lead in times of crises.