Letter to the Editor: Ducey continues to be setback for schools

I was dismayed to hear Gov. Doug Ducey in his State of the State address tell of his intentions to decrease funding to schools with “empty chairs.” I assume the empty chairs he is referring to are students participating in remote learning.

These are not empty chairs. These are students and parents choosing safety during this time of COVID-19 and especially now with our hospitals unable to maintain adequate staff numbers, beds and other life-saving equipment. I find this to be a punishment to the students and their families, not an incentive.

I think this is irresponsible, disgraceful and mean. These are the kinds of tactics that made Arizonans resort to taxing the wealthy and passing Proposition 208. If the state had not been defunding public education for years, Proposition 208 would never have even been imagined because it would not have been necessary.

It is not the pandemic that is leaving our kids (further) behind, it is our state government's lack of investment in public education.

MIMI MUROV

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0