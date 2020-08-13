Letter to the Editor: Dropping fire restrictions 'makes no sense' considering circumstances

I just sent an email to the U.S. Forest Service in Washington concerning the dangerous, dry conditions of northern Arizona. They dropped the campfire and outdoor fires restrictions after one week of monsoon conditions amounting to about 1/2 inch of rain in most areas, some more, some less.
It makes no sense to allow campfires in this climate, in this pandemic. I understand that the national office calls the shots on decisions about serious, dangerous matters. Let’s flood them with emails ASAP with our on-the-ground observations 2,000 miles west.
ANN SCHEPPER
Flagstaff
