Letter to the Editor: Driver would like 'under the bus' phrase 'eradicated'

"Under the Bus," (Stepahnie Vozza, Fast Company, AZ Daily Sun, Sept. 25, D4), I find offensive. The phrase that is, not necessarily the topic, being a retired bus driver with over a million miles of dedicated to safe driving. It seems to say we are reckless, uncaring louts, ready to run over anything in our path.

We are professionals, diligently doing our job amidst a hostile traffic environment, in all weather, at all times of day and night, getting people and their possessions to their destinations safely and comfortably. This applies to all drivers and operators of any type of vehicles, on the road, on rails and in the air. If, God forbid, an accident happens, guess who undergoes the drug testing and scrutiny? Not the perpetrators nor victims.

"Under the Bus" is one more colloquial that I wish would be eradicated from our lexicon.

JOHN LOVELY

Professional driver, train conductor, emeritus

Flagstaff

