Letter to the Editor: Drilling for new wells a deep issue for some residents

I read with mixed feelings in the 4/27 paper about the new wells that Flagstaff is digging for water. "The construction of new wells is paid for using capacity fees by new developments for their water connections. It does not impact user rates."

However, it does impact our aquifer! It takes more water out faster and depletes the supply faster. I would rather see a growth limit imposed on the number of developments based on our limited capacity to supply water.

I would rather see our city and county adopt a plan to invest in advanced water treatment to clean toxins and pollutants from wastewater so we are not wasting and polluting so much of our precious aquifer. The technologies exist to clean waste water to be potable. It would be a cheaper investment than using Red Gap Ranch water.

With our drought and growth we need to better use our wastewater. Even the current snowmaking and golf course and park irrigation are seeping disruptive pollutants into our aquifer. I fear the new wells are short-term thinking and will harm our environment faster, not help it.

SALLIE KLADNIK

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0