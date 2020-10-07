Letter to the Editor: Don't worry, voters, mail in or drop off your vote

We have a president that doesn't want you to vote by claiming voting by mail is fraudulent and the results can't be trusted. The president provides no evidence to support his claims because there isn't any evidence.

By now, you have received your vote-by-mail ballot. You probably already know who you will vote for. We request that you immediately mark your ballot and mail it or drop it off at an election drop box or an early voting location. If you don't have a mail-in ballot, you can request one until Oct. 23 by calling the County Voter Registration Office at (928) 679-7850 or visit their website at coconino.az.gov/808/Voter-Registration.