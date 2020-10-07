 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Don't worry, voters, mail in or drop off your vote
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Don't worry, voters, mail in or drop off your vote

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

As citizens, we have a precious right that may be taken from us.

We have a president that doesn't want you to vote by claiming voting by mail is fraudulent and the results can't be trusted. The president provides no evidence to support his claims because there isn't any evidence.

By now, you have received your vote-by-mail ballot. You probably already know who you will vote for. We request that you immediately mark your ballot and mail it or drop it off at an election drop box or an early voting location. If you don't have a mail-in ballot, you can request one until Oct. 23 by calling the County Voter Registration Office at (928) 679-7850 or visit their website at coconino.az.gov/808/Voter-Registration.

Don't wait! The mail may be delayed!

RON AND JOYCE REID

Flagstaff

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News