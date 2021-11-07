Letter to the Editor: Don't turn observatory gift into Gordian knot

I am extremely disappointed that Lowell Observatory is seeking the support of the Flagstaff City Council for new federal legislation it is proposing that would completely eliminate the requirement in the original 1910 legislation that gifted land on Observatory Mesa, known as Section 17 (614 acres or 74% the size of the NAU campus), to Lowell to be used only “for observatory purposes”.

In 1910 Lowell Observatory got this land as a gift from the American people to ensure that the observatory had dark skies for its astronomical research. Congress specifically said that if Lowell removed or abandoned the observatory, the land “shall revert to the United States.” Lowell now says that the term “observatory purposes” is confusing, so it should be completely abandoned. This argument has no merit because common sense should guide the decision of whether a specific use is an “observatory purpose” and whether a specific use strays too far. People make judgments every day about all kinds of things. Words are interpreted all of the time in all kinds of contexts. Further, we have no idea what Lowell really wants to do with the land if the protections are removed. Future development could include a road (or roads) cutting through the Thorpe Park natural area -- we just don’t know.