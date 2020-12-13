Letter to the Editor: Don't let insurance concerns stop you from exploring healthcare options

The year 2020 and COVID-19 have brought challenge upon challenge for all of us: families, students, teachers, businesses and healthcare workers. Such uncertain times make is seem as though nothing is certain anymore. It now feels possible that the rug could be pulled out from under our feet at any moment. For instance, countless Americans have experienced the anxiety of knowing they or a loved one is without health insurance, and the possibility of being diagnosed or even hospitalized with COVID feels eminent.

Thankfully, there is no need to go without insurance, no matter what your family's income. Most people who do not have health insurance are likely qualified for no-cost or very low-cost coverage. Based on research by the Kaiser Family Foundation, it is estimated that 485,000 Arizonans who are uninsured have incomes that make them eligible for comprehensive coverage from AHCCCS (Medicaid) with no monthly membership fees, also known as premiums.

Or, if they earn too much for AHCCCS, coverage from Healthcare.gov (Obamacare) will be affordable because of two types of financial assistance. A family of four earning $65,500 or less can receive financial help to lower their monthly premiums (through “advance premium tax credits”) and a reduction in out-of-pocket costs when they use medical services, including prescriptions (through “cost-sharing reductions”).