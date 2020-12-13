Letter to the Editor: Don't let insurance concerns stop you from exploring healthcare options

The year 2020 and COVID-19 have brought challenge upon challenge for all of us: families, students, teachers, businesses and healthcare workers. Such uncertain times make is seem as though nothing is certain anymore. It now feels possible that the rug could be pulled out from under our feet at any moment. For instance, countless Americans have experienced the anxiety of knowing they or a loved one is without health insurance, and the possibility of being diagnosed or even hospitalized with COVID feels eminent.
Thankfully, there is no need to go without insurance, no matter what your family's income. Most people who do not have health insurance are likely qualified for no-cost or very low-cost coverage. Based on research by the Kaiser Family Foundation, it is estimated that 485,000 Arizonans who are uninsured have incomes that make them eligible for comprehensive coverage from AHCCCS (Medicaid) with no monthly membership fees, also known as premiums.
Or, if they earn too much for AHCCCS, coverage from Healthcare.gov (Obamacare) will be affordable because of two types of financial assistance. A family of four earning $65,500 or less can receive financial help to lower their monthly premiums (through “advance premium tax credits”) and a reduction in out-of-pocket costs when they use medical services, including prescriptions (through “cost-sharing reductions”).
Unfortunately, most people who are uninsured believe they can't afford coverage, so they don't take the first step to explore their options. Rumor, confusion and relying on what others say are preventing many from simply getting the facts. Thankfully, no-cost help is available to provide northern Arizonans with the information they need to make an informed decision.
North Country HealthCare has bilingual Health Application Assisters at all our locations to help with AHCCCS, SNAP (food assistance) and Healthcare.gov coverage. Applications can be completed over the phone, by Zoom or in person.
Visit https://bit.ly/nchcgetcovered to request your free enrollment appointment today!
JEREMY NAYLOR
Program Coordinator (Outreach & Enrollment)
North Country HealthCare
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!