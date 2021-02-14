Letter to the Editor: Don't let GOP take Arizona citizens out of the voting equation

Broad participation of voters in electing representatives, and especially in choosing the president, is the bedrock of American democracy. Arizona GOP legislators are promoting a host of bills this session that would drastically reduce the ability of Arizona citizens to participate -- from registration to actual voting.

Some proposals would make it much harder for people to register to vote (e.g. by requiring registration to take place at government buildings, a true hardship in rural areas). Some would result in removing many legitimate voters from the Permanent Early Voting List or from registration rolls altogether. One would eliminate voting by mail! Some would prohibit the ability of counties to set up flexible, accessible means of voting (like drop boxes or voting centers). Some would impose financial and logistical costs on participation -- e.g. by requiring a notary stamp on any vote-by-mail signature (clearly discriminating against low-income and rural voters).

The most breathtaking bill would permit the Arizona Legislature to reject the official ballot results in the U.S. presidential race and to choose their own electors, whatever the voters of the state had decided. This may deserve an award for the Most Unconstitutional Bill ever!