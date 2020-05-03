Letter to the Editor: Don't let economy cloud COVID-19 judgements

When Bill Clinton was asked in 1992 what the most important issue in the presidential campaign was that year, he responded with the now famous quote, “It’s the economy, stupid.” In the middle of a pandemic in which over 55,000 individuals have died, the answer to the same question is, “It's NOT the economy, stupid.”
The president went before his constituents on the deadliest day of this pandemic and did not mention the number of people dying except to say that the mortality was down 40% in New York. So a decrease of deaths from nearly 800 a day to just under 500 a day is a reason for celebration? Trump only talked about the economy. The economy was going to roar back better than ever. Businesses are starting to re-open. Life will return to normal soon enough.
In Winslow, we have had two healthcare workers die with the second person dying on Thursday. Six people have died in town. The Navajo Nation has had over 50 of its members die. There has been no funerals. No hugging. No crying in each other's arms. This is a very personal tragedy for me and everyone at the Little Colorado Medical Center and the Winslow Indian Health Care Center.
We have lost people we love.
Our community is suffering. Our country is suffering.
The loss of life is mounting. We continue to care for our neighbors and our colleagues. There is a an economic toll to this crisis. I am not denying that fact. However, how can we ever move forward, how can we even think of talking about the economy unless we acknowledge the catastrophic loss of lives in our home town and the entire United States of America?
We cannot. Plain and simple. Today. It’s just too painful. We need to grieve.
GREGORY JARRIN, MD
Winslow
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!