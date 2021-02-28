Letter to the Editor: Don't let cockroaches inherit the planet, back Biden on climate

Now that we have a chance to repair some of the environmental damage, maybe even save the planet for human habitation, we should rally behind President Biden regardless of our political bent. We can't destroy the planet, only its life. There have been five extinctions already and after each extinction, life on Earth has recovered, although in a different form each time. But that took millions of years each time.

It has been said, either jokingly or seriously or a little of both, that if we did destroy life on the planet, some forms would survive underground or in the ocean or some secret corners of the Earth as before. The most popular theory of what would survive is cockroaches. Everything would evolve from cockroaches -- we might even have various races of evolved cockroaches ruling the Earth. That would be weird. They would walk on their hind legs and learn to talk.

But why not save the Earth creatures we already have, including homo sapiens? In order to do this, the vast majority of scientists say we have to reduce carbon emissions in our atmosphere, and methane, too -- and soon.