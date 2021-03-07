Letter to the Editor: Don't let Carbon Neutrality Plan go under the radar

We have an underlying and disturbing threat to our community that needs to be quickly addressed and we need to come together to fight it. If you aren’t aware, in June of 2020 the City of Flagstaff put out a survey on their website regarding their Carbon Neutrality Plan. Why haven’t more heard of it? On the website it states only 53 registered responses! That’s crazy out of all the thousands of residents we have. Has it been advertised so more could have weighed in over the last 8-9 months?

While we pretty much agree that something needs to start climate change initiatives, it needs to be done more thoughtfully and with baby steps. They want to be aligned with global goals by 2030 (less than nine years!) -- that is a very short time to attain their fantastic plans and goals. I just found out about this survey that happens to close March 8. I urge everyone concerned to go to the website read about it fully and take the survey and leave your comments -- https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/3284/Flagstaff-Community-Forum and click on the blue link ‘Provide feedback on the City’s carbon neutrality work.’