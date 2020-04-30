Letter to the Editor: Don't forget wildlife issues during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I read with dismay the information regarding the killing of 4 Mexican gray wolves by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. I appreciate that the Daily Sun continues to alert readers to important wildlife issues even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

It seems very ironic that cattle growers continue to despair how wolves have impacted their precious livelihood when they continue to neglect their herds and disdain any implementation of simple and effective use of wolf deterrents with range riders, flags, and removal of sick and lame animals what would attract predators. The people with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are also promoting, through legislation, expanded hunting and fishing to wildlife refuge areas in many states.

This action goes against the very reason for refuges -- to protect wildlife -- not provide another place to hunt and fish. If any good comes of this pandemic, hopefully we will not go back to the misconceived ideas that have plagued our country and state with regard to wildlife. Other species are not here for our consumption and recreation but as integral and immensely important spokes on the web of our ecosystems.

There is no better time than now to speak out with comments to U.S. Fish and Wildlife and Arizona Game and Fish on protection of our endangered species and our wildlife refuges.