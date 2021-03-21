Letter to the Editor: Don't forget to thank those involved in the arts

As I read the March 14 article about the digital flag contest to mark Youth Art Month, I was reminded March is also Music in Our Schools Month and generally as a time to celebrate all the arts -- dance, visual, media, music and theatre -- as important learning for all students pre-kindergarten through high school.

Arts educators in Coconino County, Arizona and nationally have worked creatively and tirelessly to adapt their curriculum and lessons to online learning and deserve recognition this month for their efforts.

But as students transition back to in-school learning, let's make sure our arts education programs not only continue where they left off a year ago, but gain attention and support because of the unique role the arts play in our students' academic, cognitive, social and emotional growth, and well-being. Research pointing to the many ways the arts prepare children and youth for success, both in and out of school, for higher education and for a life not just a livelihood deserves attention as we transition from months of COVID-restricted learning.