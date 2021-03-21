Letter to the Editor: Don't forget to thank those involved in the arts

As I read the March 14 article about the digital flag contest to mark Youth Art Month, I was reminded March is also Music in Our Schools Month and generally as a time to celebrate all the arts -- dance, visual, media, music and theatre -- as important learning for all students pre-kindergarten through high school.
Arts educators in Coconino County, Arizona and nationally have worked creatively and tirelessly to adapt their curriculum and lessons to online learning and deserve recognition this month for their efforts.
But as students transition back to in-school learning, let's make sure our arts education programs not only continue where they left off a year ago, but gain attention and support because of the unique role the arts play in our students' academic, cognitive, social and emotional growth, and well-being. Research pointing to the many ways the arts prepare children and youth for success, both in and out of school, for higher education and for a life not just a livelihood deserves attention as we transition from months of COVID-restricted learning.
The Arts Education Partnership, a national coalition of more than 100 organizations dedicated to advancing arts education, offers online access to more than 300 research studies' findings about the arts' impact on students, teachers and classrooms. Access the free data base at https://www.artsedsearch.org/.
We know from the AZ Commission on the Arts and state education department's findings on arts education participation that not all Coconino County students are enrolled in arts education courses -- and the latest arts education participation data shows we're losing ground in arts education access statewide.
Let's use this "Arts in Schools" month to educate ourselves about why and how arts education is essential for students and be ready to advocate for increasing both the quantity and quality of our schools' arts learning opportunities the remainder of this school year and beyond. All students, in Coconino County and throughout Arizona, deserve no less.
DOUG HERBERT
Flagstaff