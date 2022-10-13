Letter to the Editor: Don't forget the will of the people this November

Our nation is a “democratic republic.” A republic is "A state in which supreme power is held by the people ... ." A democracy is "government in which the sovereign power resides in the people as a whole” (Oxford Dictionary). Given such commonality, you’d think both political parties would respect the will of the people.

Gubernatorial candidate Hobbs(D), currently secretary of state, managed Arizona’s 2020 elections, which Gov. Ducey certified. Republican Lake, when early results indicated her losing this year’s primary, declared the results rigged; but when winning, she declared results accurate. Lake vowed she wouldn’t certify election results she feels aren’t right, meaning she’ll overthrow the people’s will.

Secretary of state candidate Fontes(D), a Marine and former Maricopa recorder, fought 2020 election deniers. Despite Republican/“Cyber-Ninjas” lying about dead voters, Fontes documented an accurate vote through three recounts. Republican candidate Finchem stated he wouldn’t certify if a Democrat won. This is a crime.

Attorney general candidate Mayes(D) is a highly respected lawyer and law professor at Sandra Day O'Connor Law College. She vows to protect everyone’s voting rights. Republican Hamadeh publicly stated he’d "secure the 2024 election so when Trump runs and wins, everyone will know it's legitimate." This would be a crime by the state’s leading law agent. (AZ Republic, 10/06/22).

While attack ads appeal to fears by lying, you need accurate information to determine the best candidate(s). Candidate statements reveal their intent on how they will govern. Your vote for Democrats will enable our state to be better governed.

BRYAN BATES

Doney Park