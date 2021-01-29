Letter to the Editor: Don't forget the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act

Ski resorts, ski associations and many in the ski products industry, as well as the Protect Our Winters organization, have endorsed the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bill set to be reintroduced in Congress. This simple bipartisan proposal advocates putting a price on carbon producing gasses at their source. All the revenue collected will be distributed to each U.S. resident with an SSN or tax ID number to help overcome any rising energy price. This is not a tax, nor will the revenue go to the government. Multiple studies have proved that this act will reduce carbon emission by at least 40% in the first 12 years, reduce pollution and create green industry jobs