Letter to the Editor: Don't forget the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act

In response to Saturday's “Dear Earth Talk” article concerning skiers/industry heeding global warming let me add a “BIG something else” that the industry is doing.
Ski resorts, ski associations and many in the ski products industry, as well as the Protect Our Winters organization, have endorsed the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bill set to be reintroduced in Congress. This simple bipartisan proposal advocates putting a price on carbon producing gasses at their source. All the revenue collected will be distributed to each U.S. resident with an SSN or tax ID number to help overcome any rising energy price. This is not a tax, nor will the revenue go to the government. Multiple studies have proved that this act will reduce carbon emission by at least 40% in the first 12 years, reduce pollution and create green industry jobs
Citizen’s Climate Lobby volunteers are currently seeking an endorsement from our own Arizona Snowbowl, and would extend an endorsement invitation to ALL our Flagstaff ski businesses and those businesses benefiting from our Winter Wonderland.
To learn more about this proposed bill, and send your endorsement, please log onto www.energyinnovationact.org. You can also note, at this site, all the various resorts, associations and product producers who currently endorse the proposal.
If you prefer to talk to a local CCL volunteer please contact flagstaff@citizensclimatelobby.org.