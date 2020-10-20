Letter to the Editor: Don't forget the achievements of Trump

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump has impacted our world in many ways. When he took office three and a half years ago, the left shuddered, the media wailed and the rest of us held our breath anticipating what this guy was going to do with our country. It didn't take long to find out.

When President Trump called out the North Korean dictator, calling him "Little Rocket Man" and derisive names, the media screamed that he was dragging us into nuclear war. We held our breath again. But then the unexplainable happened; suddenly, North Korea was willing to negotiate with the United States!

What? Really? Not in 60 years and nine presidents had that happened! We were used to caving to Kim Jong Il, paying millions to calm him down, until his next tantrum.

President Trump had my attention after that. His successes then came fast and without fanfare, because the media ignored the defeat of ISIS, tax cuts, economic growth and jobs. Trump said he'd "Drain the Swamp," so the swamp creatures impeached him, using theatrics and evidence that would never stand up in a court of law. And it didn't.