Letter to the Editor: Don't forget the achievements of Trump

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump has impacted our world in many ways. When he took office three and a half years ago, the left shuddered, the media wailed and the rest of us held our breath anticipating what this guy was going to do with our country. It didn't take long to find out.
When President Trump called out the North Korean dictator, calling him "Little Rocket Man" and derisive names, the media screamed that he was dragging us into nuclear war. We held our breath again. But then the unexplainable happened; suddenly, North Korea was willing to negotiate with the United States!
What? Really? Not in 60 years and nine presidents had that happened! We were used to caving to Kim Jong Il, paying millions to calm him down, until his next tantrum.
President Trump had my attention after that. His successes then came fast and without fanfare, because the media ignored the defeat of ISIS, tax cuts, economic growth and jobs. Trump said he'd "Drain the Swamp," so the swamp creatures impeached him, using theatrics and evidence that would never stand up in a court of law. And it didn't.
Consumer confidence rose, 230K Arizona jobs were created, black and Hispanic unemployment dipped to record lows, folks on unemployment dropped to a 44-year low. Then COVID-19 hit the world. President Trump tackled that problem too! Creating mask, ventilator, hand sanitizer, gown, and glove suppliers from shutdown factories. Prioritizing hospitals, vaccine research, PPE and ventilator deliveries to combat COVID spread. The "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" gave taxpayers $1,354 tax credits. $600 million was directed to the hard-hit Navajo Nation.
The U.S. embassy was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and peace accords were brokered between Israel, Bahrain and UAE. President Trump is the most underpromising but overachieving president in history, yet the only president in history more hated than Donald Trump was Abraham Lincoln. That puts President Trump in some pretty good company.
As WWII bomber pilot and top Air Force General Curtis Lemay remarked, "If you're taking flak, it just means you're over the target."
JIM PARKS
Flagstaff
