Letter to the Editor: Don't confuse prevention efforts for panic

I'm all for removing panic, and I have thought the way Mark is thinking from time to time. But on further reflection, what distinguishes COVID-19 from the ordinary flu is its astonishing level of contagiousness (not to mention the fact that there is no vaccine, as there is for the flu). If we did nothing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and regarded it as we regard the flu, theoretically nearly everyone could catch it. If that happened in the United States, at our current death/case ratio of 2.5%, it would cost us well over 8.5 million lives, thus surpassing the Holocaust. That's for the United States alone. We don't want this. The world doesn't want this. Mark doesn't either, I'll bet you anything.