Letter to the Editor: Don't break the chain, support the U.S. Postal Service

Letters from loved ones in our mailboxes … the monthly arrival of a favorite magazine … deliveries of mail-order prescriptions and items from small businesses.

Human connection is more important today than ever, but one of the key institutions nurturing connection in our country is now at risk. The U.S. Postal Service links Americans to each other and to the rest of the world, serving urban and rural regions alike at affordable rates. Now some claim that this service should be eliminated and we should rely on for-profit shippers instead.

It’s well documented that the Postal Service operates at a deficit primarily because in 2006 Congress required it to pre-fund retirement obligations for the next 75 years, at an annual cost of $5 billion. No other agency or for-profit competitor suffers under this constraint. Moreover, the Postal Service is mandated to provide low-cost service to all in the U.S. -- unlike private entities who operate only where they can make a profit. Many people, communities, and small business owners depend upon the USPS for communication and commerce.

Finally, the Postal Service supports the most basic of our citizen rights -- voting. It may be essential for most or all of us to vote by mail in this fall’s election. We need the USPS for this option in November.