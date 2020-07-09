Letter to the Editor: Donald Trump is this generation’s Herbert Hoover

Donald Trump is this generation’s Herbert Hoover. Herbert Hoover was president when the Great Depression began. Instead of finding ways to respond to it, Hoover did nothing, believing it to be no more than a recession, and that the economy would eventually right itself. That caused the disaster to last many years longer.

Trump is following the same path with COVID -- first denying that it is a pandemic and then believing it would resolve itself with little government intervention. We are seeing the results of that lack of leadership, which is costing thousands of lives. Here’s hoping that the American people will do what they did in 1932 -- kick him out of office.