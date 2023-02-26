Growing up in the 1960s and '70s in China, when things broke, Dad would fix them. When clothes were torn, Mom would mend them. Irreparable clothes were made into rags. From early on, I learned not to toss things but try to fix them. Buying new was always the last resort.

In recent decades, the supply of material goods has grown exponentially in America, thanks in part to lower prices as factories moved offshore to take advantage of cheap labor. As a result, when things break, repairing often costs more than buying something new. Therefore, throwing away old and buying new has become commonplace. In 2022, each person threw away 4.9 pounds of waste each day, a 204% increase from 2018 (EPA). Electronic waste is the fastest-growing waste stream, yet “society only deals with 20% of e-waste appropriately” (weforum.org). In the textile market, “shoppers buy 5 times more clothes than they did in 1980” and average garments are worn seven times before being thrown away (Fashionopolis 2019). This “throw-away” trend results in rapid expansion of landfills, where “the methane emissions in 2020 were equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from 20.3 million passenger vehicles driven for one year” (EPA).

The grave consequence of the “throw-away” culture reinforced my practice of mending and fixing while hoping this old-fashioned culture, once also flourished in America, will be renewed someday. In 2009, a MIT graduate founded the first “Fixit Clinic”, with the goal of coaching and helping people repair household goods. Now there are 560 clinics nationwide including Flagstaff! In the last three fixing events, Flagstaff diverted 630 pounds of waste with 72% of items fixed. By 2017, the Fixit Clinic diverted 52 tons of e-waste from landfills (PBS). This shows how repairing can be part of the solution in waste reduction!

If you have anything needing a repair, don’t toss it yet, bring it to the March 4 event, and volunteers will try to give it a new life. Please visit https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/3231/Fix-it-Clinic for appointment, location and time.

YIQUN LIN

Flagstaff