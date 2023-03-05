An investigation by the previous attorney general for Arizona found no widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Despite spending 10,000 hours of staff time and an untold amount of taxpayers' money, Mark Brnovich never released his report because it didn’t fit his narrative. This report was just made public by the incoming attorney general, Kris Mayes. Brnovich continued to insist that the 2020 presidential election was corrupt until the end of his term, despite the results of his own inquiry.
Fox News TV personalities, I hesitate to call them reporters, also understood that President Biden won the 2020 election. They covertly communicated to each other the truth while they pushed the story that the election was stolen. These texts and emails came to light during a lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems as part of a defamation claim. Employees at Fox stated that the idea of the 2020 presidential election being stolen was “ludicrous” and “mind blowing nuts.” Dominion may win their case because of what has come to light.
As we all continue to hear the rants of the loser of the most recent Arizona Gubernatorial race, Ms. Lake, let us remind ourselves that she was defeated in 2022 in an election where Republicans in Maricopa County were in charge of counting the votes. She has filed a series of lawsuits suggesting the election results in Maricopa were incorrect. All of them have been lost or tossed. She has no evidence that there was electoral fraud no matter how many times she gives speeches across the country saying the opposite.
The parallel between 2020 and 2022 is evident in Arizona not only in the misinformation but also the fundraising. Both the former president and the former newscaster have raised millions off the back of small donors. I urge anyone reading this to reconsider the next time you get an email from either of these individuals. Don’t click donate. Click delete.
Sincerely,
GREGORY JARRIN, MD
Whiteriver
