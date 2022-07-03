 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Doing the math for Mike Pence's sake

Letters

January 6, 2001: Vice President and presidential candidate Al Gore certified the Electoral College vote 271 for George W. Bush and 266 for himself, where 270 votes are needed to win the election. Gore did not have the authority to change even two votes in his favor!

Those who think Vice President Mike Pence on January 6, 2021, could have picked and chosen which electors to switch the vote from Biden to Trump are sadly mistaken.

DAVE SAVAGE

Williams

 

