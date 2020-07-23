Letter to the Editor: Dog poop bags marring trails in and around Flagstaff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dogs and their owners are creating a stinking and messy problem on our national forest trails. I frequently hike and bike the local trails and I find the same problem wherever I go. Dog owners will pick up their dogs’ droppings with a plastic bag and leave the bag by the side of the trail. Presumably, their intent is to pick up the bags on the way back from the hike. However, way too many of these bags are not getting picked up, leaving an unsightly and smelly mess.

My wife and I recently hiked Fat Man’s Loop and we picked up over 40 dog poop bags along with other assorted trash. Even after double-bagging the poops, we were accompanied by the odor all the way home. There has to be a solution to this problem. It would be a shame if the Forest Service was forced to deny access to dogs on our trails. It would not be fair to the majority of dog owners who are responsible and pick up after their pets.

If you hike with a dog, please be responsible and pack out those poop bags. Don’t leave it for someone else to take care of.

JEFF GOULDEN

Flagstaff

