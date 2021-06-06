Letter to the Editor: 'Does anyone care' about the weight of this Memorial Day?

This Memorial Day weekend was set aside to honor those hundred of thousands of our fellow citizens who gave their lives that our democracy might survive. It was a weekend for quiet reflection as well as grilling and chilling.

The weekend began with our Republican State Senators continuing to cheerfully spend our tax dollars in a "fraudit," in order to show that the person who incited a deadly insurrection against our constitutional representatives should not go to prison, but rather to the White House. At the federal level the Republican Senate minority made the same choice, choosing to hear no evil and see no evil, even when that evil was directed toward killing their colleagues plus our vice president and desecration of our capitol.