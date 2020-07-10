Letter to the Editor: 'Does a forest exist if no one can use it?'

In the June 26 editorial in the Arizona Daily Sun on "Closing Coconino National Forest a necessary step," the article was next to "lawmakers supporting our public lands." It is coincidental that two articles were side by side one where lawmakers were in favor of giving funds to support the use of our public lands and the other asking for our public lands to be closed.
Every year without fail articles appear asking the Forest Service to close our public lands. Our family and friends regularly use our national forests. We recreate outdoors all over this great state as well as in bordering states. Our national forest professionals use scientific methods of determining the best uses of our forests, in this case whether campfires are allowed or even when to close our open spaces.
This year's public appeal for closing our national forest is the same as in previous years: the potential of catastrophic fire and a concern for peoples lives and property. This year's appeal added one additional consideration for effect: the CDC's COVID-19 protocol. What prompted me to write this letter is a subsequent article that appeared in the July 5 edition of the Arizona Daily Sun, this time saying in effect, "close it to them but not to me."
To be clear, no one wants a catastrophic fire or loss of life, but closing the forest based on emotion or "what if" and not on scientific data penalizes those of us who use the forest responsibly. Closing the forest by punishing all because of the few using only emotion is not how regulations are normally promulgated, and should not begin now.
Coconino National Forest closes/locks gates to all unpaved roads from Jan. 1 through April 1, so access to open space is already limited. Further increase in forest restriction is not needed, especially using unscientific data. I support national forest professionals' continued utilization of researched scientific data to make forest management decisions.
I would like to end this message with this thought: Does a forest exist if no one can use it?
ABEL ESTRELLA
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!