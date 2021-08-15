Letter to the Editor: Doctor urges schools make masks a requirement

As a physician myself, after reading the article "Doctors urge Ducey to require masks in schools," I would like to add my name to the more than 150 Arizona doctors urging Gov. Ducey to mandate masks in public schools, for all of the reasons so clearly stated in their letter to the governor, and I particularly agree that even without a mask mandate, "Your prohibition on mask requirements means no Arizona school can provide a safe learning environment. Each and every one of our students and their educators deserve better."

And as a grandfather with a 6-year-old unvaccinated granddaughter, I feel strongly about this on a personal level as well. For the safety of my granddaughter and all of the other children getting ready to go back to in-person school, I would hope that the FUSD will join the other school districts in the state that have defied Ducey's ban on mask mandates, and if not, I hope that they will at least encourage the wearing of masks, at least until the currently surging, highly contagious delta variant is under better control.