Letter to the Editor: Do our elected officials support public lands?

In recent years, public lands have frequently taken center stage in Washington for both good and bad. Over two million acres were protected, and the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act is the largest investment to fix our national parks in over 50 years. We also witnessed efforts by federal officials to cut National Park Service budgets, and the roll back of environmental protection laws.
Regarding the actions of our AZ legislators, The National Parks Action Fund scorecard shows that 45% of them received an A rating; 36% received an F.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt’s seeming loyalties to the fossil fuel industry and his efforts to expand oil and gas drilling and mining put public lands at risk. Similarly, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler has actively threatened the health of our national parks, undermining the EPA’s duty to safeguard the environment.
It’s easy for the Arizona Congressional delegation to say they love national parks, but only 56% of Arizona’s House delegation supported the uranium mining ban near the Grand Canyon; only Senator Sinema is moving the same bill forward in the Senate.
We must hold our federal elected officials accountable for their decisions that impact iconic places like the Grand Canyon and our local national monuments. To learn more about how members of our delegation in the 116th Congress voted on important park protection bills, go to the National Parks Action Fund.
If you care about these places as much as we do, be a powerful voice and vote.
KIM WATSON (NPS RETIRED)
MARY BLASING (NPS and USFWS RETIRED)
