In its decision recently, the Supreme Court ruled that faithful Christians have the right to discriminate against LGBT. That seems bad -- but it’s not the worst. No, the worst is the clueless rhetoric by which justice Gorsuch tried to justify the decision: “the ruling was necessary because otherwise the government could force an atheist muralist to accept a commission celebrating evangelical zeal.”

Yes, I am sure the government could do that -- but it would never have to. Because, you see, atheists are tolerant. Unlike conservative Christians, atheists respect the religious beliefs of others. An atheist like myself would politely accept any commission, even one that is celebrating evangelical zeal.

Only conservative Christians treat others with hateful disrespect if they don’t share their values. I know, I know, Jesus would be proud of them …

And the Supreme Court now has given those conservative Christians a weapon to lash out at the people they already despise: The First Amendment.

Where did we go wrong?

HANS BUHRER

Flagstaff