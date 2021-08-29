Letter to the Editor: Divided we fall when it comes to flooding

Thank you to the brave upstream residents who publicly state, “We are grateful to government leadership who meet our needs before we ask, but we realize that Sunnyside has been abandoned. We are sorry and send our love and our prayers.” Sunnyside accepts and reciprocates your love and prayers.
Hundreds of years of historical trauma leaves residents distrustful of the government. Faith in God keeps residents respectful. All the workers, volunteers, and the five neighbors who the reporters keep mistaking as “county/city crews” prove the power of K’e, or relationships, and remind residents of the joys in life.
These special people refuse anything in return because they know the true source of their reward.
Sunnyside was not only abandoned, but our targeted efforts were sabotaged by specific misguided mitigation measures. Leaders get an A for effort, but they will prolong this losing war if they keep playing around with sandbags instead of making the obvious ($$$) solutions. How many engineers and officials told us, "This is the first time we have heard about these issues?" Let’s take the time now to have the same information.
Sunnyside has flooded since the roads were built. For the last 18 years, my husband has grown accustomed to cleaning the drain at Dortha and Main with a rake when the government refuses and even threatens him. Under normal circumstances, this saves our neighbors downstream from worse flooding. How about now? Remember who started the Museum Fire and contributed to this extra burden. Those professionals should have known better.
Also, did everyone already forget the roads were built higher than the properties and with limited storm drains? Are officials really confused when nature does not follow years of color-coded projections and plans? When officials try to fix one problem at the last minute, they seem to cause more in other places.
Finally, the actions of a few people cause worse damage than the floods and will last far longer. Please share your experiences with me at sunnysad2021@gmail.com.
DAWN RODRIGUEZ
Flagstaff