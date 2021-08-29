Letter to the Editor: Divided we fall when it comes to flooding

Thank you to the brave upstream residents who publicly state, “We are grateful to government leadership who meet our needs before we ask, but we realize that Sunnyside has been abandoned. We are sorry and send our love and our prayers.” Sunnyside accepts and reciprocates your love and prayers.

Hundreds of years of historical trauma leaves residents distrustful of the government. Faith in God keeps residents respectful. All the workers, volunteers, and the five neighbors who the reporters keep mistaking as “county/city crews” prove the power of K’e, or relationships, and remind residents of the joys in life.

These special people refuse anything in return because they know the true source of their reward.

Sunnyside was not only abandoned, but our targeted efforts were sabotaged by specific misguided mitigation measures. Leaders get an A for effort, but they will prolong this losing war if they keep playing around with sandbags instead of making the obvious ($$$) solutions. How many engineers and officials told us, "This is the first time we have heard about these issues?" Let’s take the time now to have the same information.