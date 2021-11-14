 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Disappointed to hear Flagstaff Barnes & Noble is closing
Letter to the Editor: Disappointed to hear Flagstaff Barnes & Noble is closing

Letters

I was devastated when I read that Barnes & Noble in Flagstaff didn't get their lease renewed and that they will close their doors Jan. 23. Goodwill Industries will be the new leasee.

We were fortunate to have a bookstore of such high caliber in our town. It was a symbol of literacy and offered a wealth of information to knowledge seekers young and old. Its books fed the intellect and encouraged learning.

After Jan. 23 we will find a hodgepodge of second-hand clothing and household items in that space. How depressing.

I keep hoping that Barnes & Noble will find another suitable space to lease in Flagstaff and stay.

MARGRIT NOVACK

Flagstaff

